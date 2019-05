RONAOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Ashonti Kasey was last seen going to school May 22.

At the time, she was wearing black and red sneakers, black leggings and a blue and black jacket.

Police say they do not believe Ashonti is in any danger at this time.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call 911.

