Roanoke police searching for man after bank robbery near Towers Shopping Center

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are searching for the man they say robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

Just after 4:30 p.m., police responded to a reported bank robbery in the 2000 block of Colonial Avenue SW.

Officers were advised that a man entered the bank with his face covered, announced that he planned to rob the bank and walked out of the bank with money.

This incident is currently being investigated.

Police do not believe there is any immediate danger to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-334-8500.

