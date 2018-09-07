Roanoke police searching for teens who reportedly knocked over more than 20 headstones

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Police are searching for three teens who they say are responsible for knocking over and damaging more than 20 headstones at a cemetery in Roanoke.

Officers responded to the City Cemetery in regards a call on Thursday around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of property damage.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found 20 to 30 headstones had been knocked over with no suspects in sight.

A person who lives near the cemetery told police that they saw three teens leaving the cemetery before authorities arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

