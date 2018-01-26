Roanoke Police seeing uptick in armed robberies this past month

ROANOKE, Va. - Employee James Smith was cooking inside the Southwest Market convenience store when a man walked in with a gun demanding cash.

“You couldn't figure out what was going on, it happened so fast," Smith said.

This is the second of at least two armed robberies at a convenience store within a three-day period.

The first happened Monday night at the Sakina Food Mart on 13th Street.

Rick Morrison, a retired captain with the Roanoke Police Department said small convenience stores are often a target. He recommends plenty of lighting inside the store.

“The bad guys don't want to be seen, so anything you can do to make your property safer is a win,” Morrison said.

He also recommends keeping the windows clear.

“You want to make your business as visible as possible,” Morrison said.

Roanoke police said they're seeing an uptick in the number of armed robberies this month.

During the last week of December, there were six armed robberies.

Police believe five of those six are related, so officers have been speaking with store owners on how to stay safe.

Smith says his store uses surveillance cameras and keeps the area as well lit as possible.

