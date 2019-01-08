Roanoke police: Seven cars stolen in six days

ROANOKE, Va. - Police in the Star City are once again issuing an important safety reminder after a string of car thefts.

In just the first six days of 2019, Roanoke police said seven cars were stolen. These happened in all different areas of the city.

Now they're reminding you to take your keys out of your car and lock it.

"Just make sure that your valuables and your vehicle is secure and that you bring all your valuables inside rather than leave them inside your car, then just reinforce, make sure just once, twice, even three times, checking your car door to make sure they remain locked," Crime Prevention Officer Nicholas Comas said.

Police also recommend you leave your porch lights on to deter criminals.

