Roanoke police support sick officer

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are showing support for an officer who recently learned that doctors found a tumor in his brain.

Coworkers told 10 News Sgt. Erik Johnson is staying positive and seeking treatment. Friends describe him as a loving father and husband. He’s also a veteran.

"His best quality is just him being here, fighting for his country and his sense of humor," RPD Lt. Michelle Vandergrift said.

The department is organizing a fundraiser for him for Sept. 30 that will feature a cornhole tournament, music and a raffle. It will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the Roanoke Police Academy on Barnes Avenue.

There will also be a dunk tank. Visitors can send Police Chief Tim Jones into a tank of water starting at 2 o’clock.

For anyone looking to donate to Sgt. Johnson and his family, there's a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical expenses and associated travel costs. The page has raised more than $1,500 as of Friday night.

