Roanoke police assist State Police in pursuit of suspect who's still not in custody

ROANOKE, Va. - The scene at the intersection of Cove Road and Wellsley Street NW in Roanoke is now clear.

Roanoke police were called to help state police with some type of pursuit of a suspect, according to an officer.

The officer didn't know why police were looking for the man, who he said is not in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY

Roanoke police are assisting Virginia State Police with an incident in city limits.

Roanoke City police tell us they are assisting at a scene on Cove Road but will not provide any more details at this time.

10 News has a crew heading to the scene and is working to learn more information.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.