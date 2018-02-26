Roanoke Police: Woman hurt in hit and run

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating a hit and run that sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Hanover Ave. NW, which is near the intersection with 17th St.

Police say the woman started to cross the street when she was hit by a dark-colored sedan. The car then continued east on Hanover Ave.

The woman was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hosptial for upper body injuries.

Contact police with any information.

