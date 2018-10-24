Roanoke pound in desperate need of help

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke's pound will have to start euthanizing animals Wednesday if no one comes in to adopt.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is over capacity. They are asking anyone who has recently lost a dog to come in to see if it is at the shelter.

By law, dogs have to be held at the shelter for either five or 10 days.

RCACP kennels are divided. Both the stray and adoptable kennels are at full capacity.

If you are interested in adopting a dog, that would free up kennel space for any additional dogs that are brought in. The shelter is also in need of volunteers to help foster animals.

Adoption fees are waived Wednesday.

Click here to see the animals who are waiting to be adopted. Adoption hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.