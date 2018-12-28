Roanoke pound needs help as shelter reaches capacity for large dogs

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke pound is again asking for help.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is at capacity for large stray dogs. Many of those dogs came in over the holiday weekend.

The shelter is asking anyone who has lost a dog to come by and check to see if it is there.

By law, the pound has to keep dogs that are brought into the shelter for the required stray hold time, which is either five or 10 days, depending on the information that is brought in with the animal. The shelter does not have any room right now for any more strays.

There are 18 dogs available for adoption as well as 12 dogs on stray hold, and 31 dogs that are waiting to be vetted.

It can be confusing to some, but the pound is a separate entity from the SPCA, which is next door.

Click here to see photos of dogs available for adoption. Click here to look through photos of strays or lost pets.

