Roanoke pound offers free adoptions in effort to avoid euthanizing animals

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke's pound is asking for help again as its stray dog room is at full capacity.

Adoptions are free right now at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.

The RCACP urges anyone who has recently lost a dog to come by and see if the animal is there.

The center alluded that they are trying to avoid having to put dogs down, stating in a Facebook post, "We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to make space."

The pound is off of Orange Avenue, next to the Roanoke SPCA. The RCACP and SPCA are separate entities.

The RCACP is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Click here to see some of the animals available for adoption.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.