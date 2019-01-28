Roanoke pound thanks community for helping in time of need

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke's pound now has space for incoming animals, thanks to an enormous response from the community.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection asked for help Thursday because the stray dog room was at full capacity. Legally, the shelter has to be able to accept new strays, so staff members would have had to make "difficult decisions" if dogs were not picked up or adopted.

On Facebook, the RCACP posted, "Thank you again for your concern and response to help our community's homeless animals!"

There are still some animals available for adoption. Click here to see their photos. If you're not able to commit to adopting an animal, fosters are also needed.

Adoption hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The RCACP is off of Orange Avenue next to the Roanoke SPCA. The SPCA and RCACP are separate entities.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.