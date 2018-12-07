Roanoke prepares for snow: Where to park, who to call and what to expect

ROANOKE, Va. - As the weekend's winter storm approaches, officials are making sure that the Star City is ready.

Here are some tips and reminders for what to expect during the snowy weather:

What to expect

Starting Sunday, some areas across the region could get more than 12 inches of snow.

To see our updated forecast for this incoming storm, including snow totals by region, see the latest update from Storm Team 10.

Important phone numbers

To report a street that needs to be plowed: call the Citizen Call Center at 540-853-2000. Phones are only answered during daytime hours.

To report a power outage: call AEP at 1-800-956-4237 or report it online.

To report city water main issues: call Western Virginia Water Authority at 540-853-5700.

Snow removal

If snow piles up on the streets, the city aims to have 95 percent of major streets and Valley Metro bus routes clear within 24 hours of when the snowfall ends.

Then, crews will aim to have 90 percent of neighborhood streets cleared within the next 24 hours.

To help crews speed up the snow removal process, the city is asking residents to park their cars in a driveway or on the side of the street with odd-numbered houses.

Notifications

The city will be sending out updates through its website and the MyRoanoke notification system, in addition to Facebook and Twitter.

To register for MyRoanoke notifications, click here.

