Roanoke race raises money to help the homeless

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds of runners pushed their bodies to the limit to help people without a home.

The Hustle for the Homeless 5K run wound through the streets of downtown Roanoke on Saturday morning. More than 300 people crossed the finish line.

The race, which is organized by The Least of These Ministry, uses the money from registration fees to assist people with an unstable living situation.

Ministry founder Dawn Sandoval says she's proud people stepped up to give for a great cause.

"There's a stigma around homelessness; a lot of people don't understand what exactly brings people to homelessness," Sandoval said. "Our goal is not only to serve but also to make people aware of the plight of other people."

