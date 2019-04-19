Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs make playoff history, set attendance records and more

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are making history on and off the ice this year. This season is the first time they've ever made it to the semifinals of the playoffs, and despite losing the first of a three-game series Thursday night to the Birmingham Bulls, they're still in the hunt for the championship and are settling right into a groove in their third season in town.

When the Rail Yard Dawgs' ownership announced they were bringing the team to Roanoke four years ago, playoff hockey and a crowd excited to be a part of the rowdy atmosphere were exactly what they had in mind. It was something Roanoke had not seen in more than a decade and after three seasons of hockey, the team has experienced success in many ways.

Through three seasons of cheering fans and screaming slap shots, Wally Denison has seen it all. The self-described superfan hasn't missed a single game and is a staple at the games, sitting with his family in a rinkside box. Denison's mother worked in administration for previous minor league teams in town, and hockey has been a fixture in his life for a long time.

"I'm a die hard hockey fan," Denison said. "I've seen a lot of teams come and go, and I want to support this team to keep them around."

On Thursday night, the Rail Yard Dawgs played in the semifinals of the Southern Professional Hockey League for the first time. Team President Mickey Gray said the players are pulsing with excitement.

"This is what our guys came to camp looking to do seven months ago. This is what they trained all summer for, is these three weeks," Gray said.

The die hard Dawgs fans are feeling it, too. Average game attendance has grown every year, and the cumulative total for the 2019 season sits at about 100,000 people. The team also broke its single game attendance record twice this year, among other front office highlights, which has those responsible for everything off the ice feeling just as good.

"We haven't blown the doors off, but every year, it's just that steady climb, and that's what we're looking for," Gray said.

Minor league players come and go, and many of them play and live in a number of different cities before eventually moving on up or calling it quits. Steve Esworthy lives in Salem and is a minority owner of the team. He said players are speaking highly of their time in Roanoke, which bodes well for getting better talent in the door.

"They've embraced the community, and Roanoke has embraced them," Esworthy said.

When the Dawgs were unveiled in 2015, some skeptics questioned if the team could survive after other minor league teams had folded in years past. Esworthy said the smiles and excitement is the proof they're doing something right.

"I feel like we've checked a lot of the boxes, we're doing the right things, we're making hockey exciting, we're making it accessible. It's entertaining for families. If we can do that, we're doing a great service for the valley," Esworthy said.

Denison has seen those teams come and go and is a bright guy. Minor league hockey affords some pretty unique opportunities, like face time with ownership and front office staff, which he said allows him to get a good read on how things are going. He doesn't have many worries about the success of this team, however, because he said he can sense something different with the people in the way they carry themselves. And he said the fans are all in.

"They're like a tight-knit family from what I can see," Denison said. "The players say the fans here are the loudest fans that they play in front of."

Despite the loss, the team drew more than 3,000 people through the doors for the game, which is, 1,000 more than what a normal Thursday night game brings in. Team management said that's the only answer they need to give when someone asks how hockey is doing in Roanoke.

