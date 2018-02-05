Roanoke recognized for sustainable snow-fighting efforts

ROANOKE, Va. - The Star City is getting national recognition for its efforts to keep residents safe in the snow.

Roanoke's public works department has received the Salt Institute's 2017 Safe and Sustainable Snowfighting Award. It recognizes transportation facilities for environmental consciousness and effective management in storing winter road salt.

"When it does snow, our job (number) one is to make sure that we get the snow cleared so that we can all restore or go back to our normal daily activities. But that said, more salt and more chemicals on the road isn't necessarily a good thing. We try to make sure that we manage the process and apply the salt in a way that's appropriate and sustainable," Roanoke City transportation division manager Mark Jamison said.

Roanoke has won this award every year since 2012.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.