Roanoke religious leaders heartbroken, scared after California synagogue shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - In the wake of a deadly synagogue shooting in California, religious leaders in Roanoke are heartbroken and scared.

"When this hits your own community it is much more difficult to stomach," said Temple Emanuel Rabbi Kathy Cohen.

She says the Jewish community isn't the only one hurting after Saturday's shooting in San Diego.

"I don't think that it is necessarily about being Jewish or about being Muslim or about being Christian, I think it is about ignorance," Cohen said.

Roanoke County Crime Prevention Coordinator Officer Thurman Butts says every place of worship is at risk.

"They have become a target," Butts said.

Cohen could not talk about the temple's specific security protocols, but says they are always looking for ways to increase safety.

"We will continue to always tweak that and to do more and more to offer our members and anyone who chooses to worship with us the greatest degree of security possible," Cohen said.

Butts says congregations frequently ask about carrying guns. In Virginia, it's legal to openly carry loaded firearms, so it's up to places of worship to decide if they'll allow their members to carry guns.

"You can, in fact, carry a weapon during religious worship services as long as it's done with the best interest of the church in mind," Butts said.

Though arming a congregation could be a liability.

"If you carry a firearm you have to be able to know when to use it and when not to use it," Butts said.

For Cohen, it's a tough debate.

"There are communities who are very much against the concept of people praying with guns around. There are communities who believe that guns promote more violence and there are communities that believe that the presence of guns decreases the likelihood of violence," Cohen said. "I don't think we know the answer to the question."

Police do recommend that congregations lock doors during worship services, have security guards stand watch and patrol, hire an internal security team, and work with local law enforcement.

Cohen says the best prevention is education about acceptance because everyone deserves to worship his or her own God in peace.

"There is not any major religion that does not believe in love, that does not believe in kindness, that does not believe in goodness," Cohen said. "And when you attack one faith community, you attack all faith communities."

