ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rescue Mission announced the winner of this year's Drumstick Dash Turkey Drawing contest at 2nd Helpings Gallery.

During a reception at the gallery, participants waited eagerly for the announcement.

60 children participated in the contest.

This year's winner was Franzisca Borneff.

Her drawing will be featured on this year’s Drumstick Dash T-shirts.

The Drumstick Dash is set for this Thanksgiving.

