Roanoke Rescue Mission gets new truck donated by Kroger

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rescue Mission just received a major donation from Kroger.

The rescue mission got a new box truck that will be used to deliver meals across the Roanoke Valley.

The truck will pick up food supplies from partnerships throughout the area.

Chief Executive Officer Lee Clark said given the 250,000 meals they provide to those in need every year, this new truck will help them keep their promise to the community.

"When we say we're going to be there on time to pick up that food, we're going to be there on time and ready to go. We ensure that good food comes here to the mission to feed folks who are hungry,” Clark said.

The rescue mission plans to start using the truck next week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.