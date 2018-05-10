Roanoke Rescue Mission hosts Bridges out of Poverty

ROANOKE, Va.- - Understanding how and why people are living in poverty was the focus of an event in Roanoke Thursday called Bridges out of Poverty.

Many of the businesses, agencies, churches and organizations who work with people in poverty were able to learn the challenges they face. Crystal Hough works with the Roanoke redevelopment and housing authority but just a year ago she was almost homeless.

She's helping others find better solutions for their lives.

"I love my job because I can go into work and tell people you can move forward. I'm still considered in poverty. But I am humbly in poverty. I don't want to look at myself as an impoverished. I want to look at myself as getting out of the situation and move forward.

The Roanoke Rescue Mission sponsored the event.



