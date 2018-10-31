Roanoke Rescue Mission in need of donated coats

ROANOKE, Va. - It may be Halloween, but the Roanoke Rescue Mission is already looking ahead to the even colder months.

It says it's struggling to collect donated coats for its Happy Coats Giving drive.

Organizers say they typically distribute at least 1,000 coats each year.

Currently, they haven't collected anywhere near that number.

While Thursday is typically the last day of the drive, the rescue mission will extend it through the end of November.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.