Roanoke Rescue Mission in need of donated toys to give to kids on Christmas Day

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rescue Mission is in the midst of a variety of needs to help make Christmas special for their guests, as well as those around the community.

For the next two weeks they're collecting donated presents for kids of all ages.

These presents will be given at the Rescue Mission on Christmas day.

Staff workers say hundreds of kids show up on that day.

Donated funds are also accepted.

A $50,000 challenge gift from an anonymous donor means monetary donations through December will be matched dollar for dollar.

The Rescue Mission says it’s important for people to understand that whether they are giving money or items like toys and bed sheets, it all helps and encourages people to move from crisis to stability, and brings hope and healing.

