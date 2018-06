ROANOKE, Va. - This year marks 70 years of service at the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

The mission will be celebrating throughout the entire month of July, starting with a free community birthday party this weekend.

There will be food, music and activities for kids.

The party will also serve as a fundraiser.

If you'd like to help the mission or attend the celebration, the party is on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the mission.

