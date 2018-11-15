Roanoke Rescue Mission looking for volunteers for Thanksgiving Day festivities

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rescue Mission is looking for volunteers for its Thanksgiving day festivities.

The Rescue Mission needs volunteers for both the Thanksgiving Feast as well as the Drumstick Dash 5K.

Tracy Altizer, chief development officer of the Rescue Mission, said it takes hundreds of volunteers in order to pull off these events.

“We still have more volunteer holes to fill for both the Drumstick Dash and the Thanksgiving Feast so if you're interested in volunteering at the Rescue Mission, we have places for you,” Altizer said.

“If you'd like to volunteer, contact the Rescue Mission at (540) 343-7227 as soon as possible.

