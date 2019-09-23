Roanoke Rescue Mission seeks thousands of donations for Coatsgiving

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rescue Mission needs your help to collect thousands of coats for people in need.

It's all part of Coatsgiving.

Last year, the Rescue Mission received 900 coat donations but this year, the goal is to more than double that.

The hope is to collect 500 new or gently used coats by Oct. 11 and 2,000 by the end of February.

"A lot of our guests are sleeping outside and that's a reality. A lot of children are going to school and suffering through the stigma of being in school without a jacket. And so what we're doing is we're making sure that they're warm, they look like their friends, they feel like they're a part of the community," said Kevin Berry, marketing outreach coordinator for the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

To find out how you can help, email kelly.brown@rescuemission.net or call the Rescue Mission.

