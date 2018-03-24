Roanoke residents participate in multiple events in light of March for our Lives rally

ROANOKE, Va. - Karen Cobb was among the dozens of early risers whose journey to the national March for our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., which began at 7 am.

“We’re here to have our voices heard,” Cobb said.

In addition to marching in support of gun law reform, Cobb said she’s also representing her son who died from gun violence ten years ago.

Later in the day, dozens of activists attended a rally near the Doomsday Tactical Supply store in Roanoke, carrying flags in support of the second amendment.

“There’s concern about their constitutional rights to be able to protect themselves or their family if they so want,” said Richard Rodriguez, a fire arms instructor.

Another rally at the Vinton Moose Lodge was held for students who weren’t able to attend the march in D.C.

“Our voices are heard so much louder locally,” Louis Garcia, a student at Patrick Henry High School, said.

Rodriguez helped organize the rally which focused on youth and what students want to accomplish in their communities.

