Roanoke reveals redevelopment plans for River's Edge Sports Complex

ROANOKE, Va. - The River's Edge Sports Complex has been a Roanoke staple for more than a century, and now the city has plans to bring the park into the future.

While the construction plans will span several years, the city says there are some changes that residents will see during 2019.

Those improvements include new, top-shelf Bermuda athletic fields, wireless sports lighting, a new Roanoke River Greenway connection to Carilion Clinic's Riverside Complex, reconfigured park access, and designed seating and social gathering areas.

As construction on the first phase starts, the city says it expects to seek input on Phase 2, which will focus on the part of the park that is closer to Jefferson Street.

