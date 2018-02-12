Roanoke robbery suspect has medical issue in police car

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police believe they have caught the man responsible for robbing a convenient store on Orange Ave.

Police responded to the call at the Apple Market around 10 p.m. Sunday.

A man had gone into the store and behind the counter. The man, who police say had his hand inside his shirt, ordered the clerk to open the register. After taking cash, the robber ran off.

About five minutes later, an officer observed a man fitting the description on Seibel Drive, which is adjacent to Orange Ave. According to police, the man ran away when officers approached and a foot pursuit ensued. He was eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

Police say video evidence shows that this man robbed the store. Police say he had cash and drug paraphernalia on him.

The man started having a medical issue while in the police car, so he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The man had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out for making threats over the phone, in addition to a protective order.

Police will serve those and the warrant for robbery once the man is released from the hospital. Police will name the suspect, who is a 37-year-old man, after that happens.

