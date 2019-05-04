Roanoke runs for breast cancer research in Race for the Cure

ROANOKE, Va. - The largest local fundraiser for breast cancer research has made it to a decade.

The Virginia Blue Ridge chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation's Race for the Cure took off from River's Edge Park on Saturday morning; runners made a loop through downtown and along the Roanoke River before ending up back at River's Edge.

Many of the participants have either had breast cancer or still have the disease.

"It's incredible to see this many people out here supporting something that can change people's lives so drastically," said Karena McGraw, who was recently declared cancer-free after nearly a year with breast cancer.

"I can't put it into words," said Leighanne Duncan, who has stage 4 breast cancer. "It's pretty special."

The Virginia Blue Ridge chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation has raised more than $4 million for breast cancer research since 2008.

