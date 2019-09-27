Roanoke, Salem police collaborate after man allegedly hit ex-girlfriend, left town with baby

ROANOKE, Va. - A man was arrested today after an incident started in Salem as a domestic dispute and ended with his arrest in Roanoke.

Salem police responded to a call referencing a domestic dispute on Otter Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find a woman with minor injuries on her face. She told police that her ex-boyfriend came into the home, argued with her, grabbed her and hit her in the face and head, according to Salem police.

The woman also told police that after assaulting her, her ex-boyfriend took their baby and left. She refused medical treatment, according to Salem police.

After more investigation, authorities obtained warrants for Anthony Miller Jr., 31, of Roanoke, for domestic assault and battery and breaking and entering, according to Salem police.

Salem police collaborated with the Roanoke City Police Department in their attempt to find Miller.

Roanoke police served the warrant for Miller's arrest near his home in the 2000 block of Bunche Drive in Roanoke between 1:45 p.m. and 2 p.m., according to Roanoke police.

Despite Roanoke police presence and Salem detectives on the scene when Miller was taken into custody, he was never a danger to the public, there was no standoff or hostage situation and firearms weren't involved, according to Roanoke police.

Roanoke police say the situation was over around 3:30 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.