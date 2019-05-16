Roanoke School Board recommends lowering school zone speed limits

ROANOKE, Va. - You might need to start taking it a little slower around some Roanoke City schools soon.

On Tuesday, the Roanoke City School Board recommended lower speed limits in some school zones. Right now there's a varying number of 15 and 25 mile per hour zones. The new plan is for all streets that are normally 25 miles per hour to have 15 mile per hour school zones and select 35 mile per hour streets to be 25 miles per hour school zones. The remaining 35 mile per hour streets would be 15 mile per hour. All would only be effective during school zone times reflected by the flashing lights.

There have not been any crashes that prompted this event, but city leaders wanted to be proactive.

"This is absolutely not an effort to raise revenue or issue more tickets on the part of the city, we're simply interested in getting control of some of the situations and the driver behavior that we see that we don't believe is appropriate," Roanoke City Transportation Division Manager Mark Jamison said.

If fully approved by the city, the changes would happen this fall.

School School Zone Speed Limit 15 MPH Crystal Spring Elementary 26th Street, 27th Street, Rosalind Ave Carolina Ave. Fairview Elementary Westwood Blvd Grandin Court Elementary Spessard Ave, Spring Road* Highland Park Elementary 5th Street, Walnut Ave, Albemarle Ave Hurt Park Elementary Salem Avenue Lincoln Terrace Elementary Liberty Road* Monterey Elementary Oliver Road Morningside Elementary Pechin Ave, Wilson Street, Penmar Ave Preston Park Elementary Winsloe Drive, Preston Ave Roanoke Academy Andrews Road, 19th Street Roundhill Elementary Oakland Blvd Virginia Heights Elementary Amherst Street, Memorial Ave Wasena Elementary Main Street, Sherwood Ave* Westside Elementary Westside Blvd Breckinridge Middle Trinkle Ave, Flemming Ave, Winsloe Dr Fishburn Park Elementary & James Madison Middle Overland Road* John P. Fishwick Middle Montrose Ave Lucy Addison Middle 5th Street, Staunton Ave Woodrow Wilson Middle Dudding Street

*Currently has a posted speed of 15 MPH during school drop-off and pick-up hours – No change in speed limit required.

School School Zone Speed Limit 15 MPH Fairview Elementary Salem Turnpike* Garden City Elementary Garden City Blvd* Westside Elementary Hershberger Road* John P. Fishwick Middle 9th Street



*Currently has a posted speed of 15 MPH during school drop-off and pick-up hours – No change in speed limit required.

School School Zone Speed Limit 25 MPH Fallon Park Elementary Dale Avenue** Breckinridge Middle Williamson Road* Lucy Addison Middle Orange Avenue*

*Currently has a posted speed of 25 MPH during school drop-off and pick-up hours – No change in speed limit required.

**Currently has a posted speed of 15 MPH during school drop-off and pick-up hours.

