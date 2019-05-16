Roanoke

Roanoke School Board recommends lowering school zone speed limits

Move would make school zone limit uniform depending on the original speed limit

By Shayne Dwyer - Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. - You might need to start taking it a little slower around some Roanoke City schools soon.

On Tuesday, the Roanoke City School Board recommended lower speed limits in some school zones. Right now there's a varying number of 15 and 25 mile per hour zones. The new plan is for all streets that are normally 25 miles per hour to have 15 mile per hour school zones and select 35 mile per hour streets to be 25 miles per hour school zones. The remaining 35 mile per hour streets would be 15 mile per hour. All would only be effective during school zone times reflected by the flashing lights.

There have not been any crashes that prompted this event, but city leaders wanted to be proactive.

"This is absolutely not an effort to raise revenue or issue more tickets on the part of the city, we're simply interested in getting control of some of the situations and the driver behavior that we see that we don't believe is appropriate," Roanoke City Transportation Division Manager Mark Jamison said.

If fully approved by the city, the changes would happen this fall.

School

School Zone Speed Limit 15 MPH

Crystal Spring Elementary

26th Street, 27th Street, Rosalind Ave Carolina Ave.

Fairview Elementary

Westwood Blvd

Grandin Court Elementary

Spessard Ave, Spring Road*

Highland Park Elementary

5th Street, Walnut Ave, Albemarle Ave

Hurt Park Elementary

Salem Avenue

Lincoln Terrace Elementary

Liberty Road*

Monterey Elementary

Oliver Road

Morningside Elementary

Pechin Ave, Wilson Street, Penmar Ave

Preston Park Elementary

Winsloe Drive, Preston Ave

Roanoke Academy

Andrews Road, 19th Street

Roundhill Elementary

Oakland Blvd

Virginia Heights Elementary

Amherst Street, Memorial Ave

Wasena Elementary

Main Street, Sherwood Ave*

Westside Elementary

Westside Blvd

Breckinridge Middle

Trinkle Ave, Flemming Ave, Winsloe Dr

Fishburn Park Elementary & James Madison Middle

Overland Road*

John P. Fishwick Middle

Montrose Ave

Lucy Addison Middle

5th Street, Staunton Ave

Woodrow Wilson Middle

Dudding Street

 

*Currently has a posted speed of 15 MPH during school drop-off and pick-up hours – No change in speed limit required.

School

School Zone Speed Limit 15 MPH

Fairview Elementary

Salem Turnpike*

Garden City Elementary

Garden City Blvd*

Westside Elementary

Hershberger Road*

John P. Fishwick Middle

9th Street


*Currently has a posted speed of 15 MPH during school drop-off and pick-up hours – No change in speed limit required.

School

School Zone Speed Limit 25 MPH

Fallon Park Elementary

Dale Avenue**

Breckinridge Middle

Williamson Road*

Lucy Addison Middle

Orange Avenue*

 

*Currently has a posted speed of 25 MPH during school drop-off and pick-up hours – No change in speed limit required.

**Currently has a posted speed of 15 MPH during school drop-off and pick-up hours.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.