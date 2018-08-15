Roanoke

Roanoke school health advisory committee suggests stocking schools with Narcan

By Alison Wickline - Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. - Should an overdose-reversing drug be stocked in Roanoke City Public Schools?

That's the question Roanoke City School Board members are considering. 

A report from the school health advisory committee suggested all schools be stocked with Narcan, a form of naloxone. Carilion Clinic is part of that committee.

Narcan is currently not in any Roanoke City schools. It's used for emergency treatment of a drug overdose. 

School leaders say they haven't needed Narcan but they want to be prepared. 
 

