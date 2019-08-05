Roanoke school leaders discuss gender-neutral bathrooms

ROANOKE, Va. - Some hot-button topics came up at Monday's meeting with the Roanoke city school board and city council members, including adding gender-neutral bathrooms.

Joe Cobb, the first openly gay council member, raised questions about how the district can make LGBTQ students feel safe and supported.

“It’s important to know what our school system has in place for families who have children who identify as LGBTQ,” Cobb said.

School leaders responded by saying that when students have issues or concerns they’re handled individually, and counselors and teachers receive ongoing training.

Specifically for transgender students, Cobb thinks gender-neutral bathrooms are a good idea.

“I think having them available in our schools is really important,” he said.

District leaders said they’re looking into it.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Dan Lyons said they’re looking at changing current single faculty bathrooms into restrooms open to students of all genders.

“Our goal is to make sure all our students are comfortable in school,” Lyons said.

Leaders said there are no specific short-term plans at any schools but the city hopes to make these kinds of changes in the next few years.

“I think people, when they think of gender-neutral restrooms, they’re thinking of, ‘Oh, my god. All of a sudden we’re going to make our traditional restrooms open to everyone.’ And I don’t think that’s our goal. Our goal is to make sure everyone is comfortable,” Lyons said.

School leaders may have to put some money toward the changes. They said they wouldn’t ask for more money from the city. They would instead move funds around within their current budget.

Students begin the next school year on Aug. 20.

A Montgomery County schools spokesperson said it also takes concerns seriously and works with students individually, including allowing students to wear the color graduation robe that matches their gender identity.

