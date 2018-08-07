Roanoke County school officials discuss Cave Spring renovation timeline

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke County Public School leaders face a tight timeline for the Cave Spring High School renovation.

The school bell rings in less than a week and students should expect things to be as they were when the left for summer break.

At a meeting on Tuesday, district and schools leaders went back to the drawing board on the renovation plans.

The timeline for renovating Cave Spring High School is still on the table.

Earlier this year, school officials were shocked by a project bid that was way over budget.

On Tuesday, the Roanoke County Public Schools Construction Committee met and discussed the process and progress.

"Going forward, we want to make sure that we don't hold up any of the project. We want to continue to plan this full renovation as soon as possible," said Mike Wray, Roanoke County School Board member.

The county hosted a pre-bid meeting Tuesday to get an idea of how many companies may be interested.

Official bids for the project should arrive sometime in September.

The district hopes that this time, a bid meets their expectations so they can get the ball rolling. The goal is to transition students and begin the renovation around Christmas break, if all goes well.

"Hopefully, we'll get started and we can get on track to possibly start in January with the renovations," said Wray.

A large part of the discussion on Tuesday focused on where students would stay during the renovation.

Committee members compared prices for trailers and cottages, which are two different kinds of portable classrooms.

But no decision was made. There are plans to view virtual tours of the options at an upcoming meeting before moving forward.

"We'll be able to look at them inside -- What are the restroom facilities going to be? -- because, getting it today, it's all new to all of us," said Wray.

Once chosen, the portable classrooms will be placed in the practice field.

Crews have cleaned and prepared the school for students to start back on Monday.

