Roanoke SCLC remembers Martin Luther King Jr.

ROANOKE, Va.- - Fifty years ago on April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis. People across the country stopped to remember his life.

In Roanoke, there were also several events in our area honoring the legacy he leaves behind. Members of the local Southern Christian Leadership Conference feel its important to remember King as a person who wanted justice for all.

As the first president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, King fought for economic justice and civil rights.



On the 50th anniversary of his assassination Perneller Chubb-Wilson, says there's more work ahead.

"It's a sad day because so many things that he wanted and it's still not here. But we have accomplished a lot but not enough. Still racism is on the rise now more than ever," said Chubb-Wilson.

Chubb-Wilson is the president of the Roanoke chapter of the SCLC. She remembers meeting King in May 1963 while he was in Danville.

"And I told him how in the world are you going to do so much, a little man like you. And he said, 'with God, all things can be accomplished. But you have to have the faith.' So he put my little young self in my place because I was young then," said Chubb-Wilson.

She and many others in the community gathered in front of the King statue at the downtown Roanoke Memorial Bridge named after the civil rights leader. It's a place she comes often to reflect.

"Just sit and think and listen to his tapes. Still tears come into my eyes just to hear his voice," said Chubb-Wilson.

Other groups later gathered at the statue to honor King. Belmont Baptist organized this event for people from all races, beliefs and religions.

The event featured an audio presentation of King's speech "We Shall Overcome". There was also music, prayer and reflections on how to continue the dream and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.