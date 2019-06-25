Roanoke settles police pay lawsuit with 343 officers

ROANOKE, Va. - The city of Roanoke has agreed to settle a federal class-action lawsuit filed against the city by 343 current and former police officers over unpaid wages.

The city will pay $800,000 in full satisfaction of the plaintiffs’ claims, plus $400,000 in attorneys' fees and costs.

The police officers’ law firm, in coordination with the police officers, will determine the individual amounts to be allocated to the officers who are part of the similarly situated class of officers.

As part of the settlement, it was agreed any failure to capture all hours worked by the plaintiffs was not willful by the city.

All parties have agreed to the terms of the settlement, and a motion seeking approval of it has been filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

The court must approve the settlement before it becomes final and the case can be dismissed.

