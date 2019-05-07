Roanoke shelter lets the dogs out as part of new adventure program

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke shelter is letting the dogs out -- and you can help.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection has announced a new program, Roanoke Adventure Dogs, which allows community members to take shelter dogs for field trips.

Adventures can last anywhere from one hour to overnight and can include anything from a hike to going to pet-friendly shops.

The program was created to help reduce kennel stress and increase the visibility of shelter dogs, and is also used to give shelter staff insight into how dogs act outside the center.

Anyone interested in the Roanoke Adventure Dogs Program should email Meghann Cords and mcords@rcacp.org or call the shelter at 540-344-4922 to sign up.

