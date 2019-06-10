Roanoke shelter reaches capacity for stray dogs

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke shelter has reached its capacity for stray dogs and is asking for the public's help.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is an open intake shelter, meaning it can't turn away any stray dogs.

The shelter says it has received a high number of strays and dogs given up by their owners, so it isn't able to take in strays of any size at the moment.

If you've lost your dog, the shelter is asking you to stop by and see if your furry friend might be in its in hopes of freeing up more space for strays.

The RCACP is required to have room for the strays that arrive daily, which puts dogs given up by their owners and healthy dogs that are in the vetting process at risk.

Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog or wants to see if their dog ended up in the care of RCACP should stop by its location at 1510 Baldwin Ave. NE.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.