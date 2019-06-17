Roanoke Skate Park Initiative continues to push for skate park

ROANOKE, Va.- - Efforts continue for a new skate park in the Star City. The Roanoke Skate Park Initiative hopes city leaders will finally jump on board with the idea.

The group collected almost 2,000 signatures from those who support a new skate park. Monday, members of the initiative presented City Council with the signatures, along with a feasibility study.



The group hopes to use the current skate park in Wasena, but it needs repairs. The next step would be for the city to set aside money for the repairs in Roanoke's master plan.



