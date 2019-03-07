Roanoke SPCA needs dry cat and dog food

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Valley SPCA has put out a plea for pet food.

The RVSPCA says it provides 80,000 lbs. of pet food each year to homebound seniors, hospice patients and four local food banks through the Pets Eat Too (PET) Program. The program aims to keep pets and people together when money is tight and food is scarce.

The shelter says its cupboards are bare and is specifically asking for dry cat and dog food.

The RVSPCA is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

