Roanoke St. Patrick's Day crime down this year

ROANOKE, Va. - Some people got into trouble in the city of Roanoke over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, but there were fewer incidents of crime than in 2018.

10 News asked Roanoke police about just how busy they were Friday through Sunday.

There were 33 incidents related to alcohol, drugs or disorderly behavior, which is 13 fewer than the same weekend last year. Those numbers include the 8 DUI arrests this year compared to 5 last year.

There were 209 total incidents police reported in the city this year. That’s 21 fewer than the same weekend in 2018.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.