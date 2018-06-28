Roanoke store benefits Habitat for Humanity

ROANOKE, Va. - In less than a month, the family that is a part of this year's "Home for Good" project will move into the brand new home 10 News is building in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and community sponsors.

It takes a lot of volunteers and funding to support the construction of each house. That's why the proceeds from Habitat for Humanity's ReStore on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke benefit Habitat.

"The ReStore was developed as kind of a grassroots effort to just create more funding for Habitat for Humanity so we could build more homes for our families, and it kind of turned into a pretty big thing," said Joe Tucciarone, director of Habitat's ReStore in Roanoke. "In fact, there's close to 800 ReStores across the nation."

On the inside, the ReStore looks like any other home improvement store. Customers can shop for furniture, appliances, paint and a mix of other donated and new home decor items. The store is open to the public.

"There was a misconception that it was just for our Habitat families, but it's not," Tucciarone said. "Items that are donated to the ReStore don't necessarily go into a Habitat home, they actually are sold in the ReStore."

You can see those proceeds at work in the Roanoke Valley. On Wednesday, members of "Daytime Blue Ridge" spent their afternoon working at the "Home for Good" site on Hanover Avenue.

Habitat for Humanity also said it aims to be environmentally conscious on its construction sites and in its ReStore.

"Since the ReStore's been open in the Roanoke Valley, we've kept over 60 tons of material from going into the landfill, so it's the reduce, reuse, restore...aspect of it," Tucciarone said.

Tucciarone said shoppers can get a great deal and do good at the same time.

"Come on out! Come on out and shop," Tucciarone said. "You never know what you're going to find."

The ReStore is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. More information is available here: http://habitat-roanoke.org/restore/

