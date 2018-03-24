Roanoke students head to Washington for 'March for Our Lives'

SALEM, Va.- - About 500,000 people are expected to attend the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington D.C., this weekend.

Several Roanoke Valley students will be attending the event. On Friday night, they gathered to make posters for their trip.

Members of the group March Forward Virginia will be leaving in buses from Valley View Mall at 6:30 a.m.

The national movement was announced by Parkland students in an effort to prevent gun violence following the deadly school shooting in Florida.

There are also events happening tomorrow in support of the march in Blacksburg and Danville.

A poll, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that nearly 7 in 10 adults now favor stricter gun control measures. That's the strongest level of support since The Associated Press first asked the question five years ago. The new poll also found that nearly half of Americans do not expect elected officials to take action.

If you want to participate with March Forward Virginia, contact Beth Davidson at 540-353-8259.

