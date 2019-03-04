Roanoke Swift Water Rescue crews save trapped kayakers on Roanoke River

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Fire-EMS Swift Water Rescue team saves three kayakers trapped near the 9th Street Industrial Park in the Roanoke River.

The team was called to the river around 5 p.m. after being told kayakers looked to be in trouble. Upon arrival, the kayakers told the Swift Water Rescue team they were OK.

The rescue team stayed in the area, eventually rescuing a kayaker who got stuck underwater and almost swept away.

Roanoke Fire-EMS says the victim was taken to the hospital with possible hypothermia, but no other injuries were reported, and everyone is okay. Crews say the kayakers were wearing personal flotation devices.





