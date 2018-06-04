Roanoke Symphony Orchestra is offering musical camp for youths

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra is close to kicking off its 57th Summer Music Institute overnight camp for student musicians.

The weeklong camp hosted at Hollins University offers students ages 9 through 18 an intensive orchestra learning experience.

One hundred students will have the opportunity to train and learn from Roanoke Symphony Orchestra members.

The camp has open slots; the cost is $515 dollars per camper, with an opportunity for a scholarship.

“There are a lot of classical camps in the country, but we are one of the few nationally that is produced by a symphony orchestra. We are really proud to be able to give this to our students,” said Sarah Wardle Jones, director of community engagement and education.

The Summer Music Institute will run from Sunday through June 15. To sign up or to ask further questions, head over to the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra's Facbeook page or email Jones at sarah.jones@rso.com.

