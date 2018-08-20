Former Roanoke teacher to spend 20 days in jail after convicted with indecent liberties with child

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke City middle school teacher will spend 20 days in jail after being sentenced on Monday for two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney, Jeremy Pohlman has been sentenced to five years suspended after 10 days for each charge of indecent liberties.

The Commonwealth's Attorney said that Pohlman can serve those 20 days on weekends.

Pohlman was also sentenced to six months suspended for assault and battery. He will have five years of probation.

Pohlman is not allowed to have contact with underaged children other than his own children. He must also receive counseling. He will be placed on the sexual offender's registry.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.