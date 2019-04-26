Roanoke teen charged in argument that turned deadly

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

Roanoke police have arrested a teen after an argument turned deadly.

Forty-year-old Roanoke resident Jeremy Altman was killed in a shooting in northeast Roanoke on Thursday night.

Police say Altman and 18-year-old Roanoke resident Laron Simmons were in an argument that escalated to the shooting. They knew each other before the shooting, according to police.

Simmons is charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

UPDATE

Roanoke police are investigating after a man was shot to death in northeast Roanoke Thursday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the 2100 block of Colgate Street NE just before 9:30 p.m. after they received a report that someone was suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS crews.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

Roanoke first responders are investigating after receiving a call for someone with a gunshot wound in northeast Roanoke.

Officials are investigating in the 2100 block of Colgate Street NE after receiving the call at 9:18 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as more details emerge.

