Roanoke teen charged in argument that turned deadly

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE
Roanoke police have arrested a teen after an argument turned deadly.
Forty-year-old Roanoke resident Jeremy Altman was killed in a shooting in northeast Roanoke on Thursday night.
Police say Altman and 18-year-old Roanoke resident Laron Simmons were in an argument that escalated to the shooting. They knew each other before the shooting, according to police.
Simmons is charged with second-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.
UPDATE
Roanoke police are investigating after a man was shot to death in northeast Roanoke Thursday night.
Authorities say officers responded to the 2100 block of Colgate Street NE just before 9:30 p.m. after they received a report that someone was suffering from a gunshot wound.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS crews.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY
Roanoke first responders are investigating after receiving a call for someone with a gunshot wound in northeast Roanoke.
Officials are investigating in the 2100 block of Colgate Street NE after receiving the call at 9:18 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with us as more details emerge.
