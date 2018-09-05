Roanoke teens recovering after being hit by truck while walking

ROANOKE, Va. - Two teens, hit by a pickup truck in southwest Roanoke are out of the hospital and recovering from minor injuries, according to neighbors.

Surveillance video, shows the moment of impact, although 10 News has decided to only broadcast up to when the teens were hit.

The two teenagers are walking on the sidewalk along Brandon Avenue when a white Ford pickup runs off the road, hitting the power pole before striking them.

10 News spoke with Debra Marshall, who lives in the home where the crash happened.

She said her daughter goes to school with the two teens at Patrick Henry High School and said people need to drive more carefully on that street.

"There's quite a few times where I almost got hit back here pulling into my driveway even with my blinker on. We've had people blow their horns going the other way. They'll blow their horns at you because they expect you to go," said Marshall.

The accident also led to a house fire next door.

