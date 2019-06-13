Roanoke tips off for fifth annual Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League

ROANOKE, Va. - Tuesday marked a major milestone for a community relations program in Roanoke.

Mayor Sherman Lea, police officers and area kids laced up their sneakers for the Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League. On Tuesday night under the cool summer sun they tipped off the fifth year of the program at Melrose Park which brings officers and kids together for summer fun.

And each night before they play there's a special guest speaker. On Tuesday it was current judge and former Delegate Onzlee Ware, who told kids to remember their morals.

"Treat people the way you want to be treated and I think those things are basic, that kids should get at home, some do, some don't, and so as a judge I try to reinforce that at every opportunity that I get," Ware said.

Police Chief Tim Jones was also there grilling burgers and hot dogs for the kids and their families. Feeding America Southwest Virginia donated the food and drinks.

