Roanoke Valley Children's Choir concerts moved ahead of possible snowstorm

ROANOKE, Va. - Due to Sunday's anticipated snow, the annual Holiday Concert for the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir will now be held Saturday.

Performances will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Center.

Tickets for the original 1:30 p.m. Sunday performance will be valid for the 1 p.m. Saturday performance, while tickets for the original 4 p.m. performance will be valid for the 7 p.m. performance Saturday.

Tickets can be exchanged by calling the Jefferson Center Box Office at 540-345-2550.





